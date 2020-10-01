Vanguard Group Inc. Has $55.83 Million Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,530,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.99% of Kelly Services worth $55,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,257,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 88,993.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 401,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 37.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 237,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kelly Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,824,000 after buying an additional 235,194 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 573.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 165,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 141,158 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KELYA. Barrington Research began coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $669.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $25.09.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.