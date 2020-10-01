Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,909,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.37% of Michaels Companies worth $55,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,533,000 after buying an additional 4,189,608 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

MIK opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.