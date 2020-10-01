Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,274,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Repay were worth $56,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 32.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 134.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Repay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Repay by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Repay in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Repay news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $813,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,263.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $224,953.29. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 260,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,969,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 748,945 shares of company stock valued at $17,314,310 in the last three months. 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repay stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

