Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.78% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $56,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 231,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80,799 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 35,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 220.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 47,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBA opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $368.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.67. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

