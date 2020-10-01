Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 53,740 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.76% of Tower Semiconductor worth $56,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 108.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Tower Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $310.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

