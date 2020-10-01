Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,537,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.66% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $56,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

