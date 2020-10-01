Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,958,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 280,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.32% of Blucora worth $56,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blucora during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blucora by 105.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Blucora by 255.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Blucora by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the first quarter worth $250,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blucora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

BCOR stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $452.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Blucora Inc has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 8,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,317.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 7,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,401.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $200,469 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

