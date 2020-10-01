Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 284,531 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 284,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.95% of G-III Apparel Group worth $57,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

GIII opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.48. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Barclays cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

