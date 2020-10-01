Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Middlesex Water worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 850 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $53,643.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $72.41.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 26.57%. Analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.