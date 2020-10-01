Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,327 BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of BioLife Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,494 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.44, a PEG ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.70. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $29.49.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,902,594.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $1,050,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,709. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

