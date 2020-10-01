Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Holdings Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,866 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Computer Programs & Systems were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSI opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, EVP Victor S. Schneider sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,877.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,142 shares of company stock worth $1,414,019. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

