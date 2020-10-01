John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,100 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 687,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,760.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded John Wood Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

