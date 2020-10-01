Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USLM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 535.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.60. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $501,216.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,687.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $46,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,063 shares of company stock valued at $563,686. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

