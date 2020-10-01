Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,760,130 Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,760,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 473,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 42,643 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 528,151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 329,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.10. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 304.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

