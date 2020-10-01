Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.51

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 30223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.
IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.
The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.
In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 967.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 157,689 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 387,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after buying an additional 98,558 shares during the period.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.