Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.51

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 30223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.69% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 967.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 157,689 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 387,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after buying an additional 98,558 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

