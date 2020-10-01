Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $79.00 at BofA Securities

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from $51.50 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. BofA Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RUN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

RUN stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,699.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $681,605.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,614,141 shares in the company, valued at $98,075,207.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,616 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $96,604.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 80,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,606.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 657,171 shares of company stock worth $24,372,594. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,414,000 after buying an additional 245,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,328,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 40.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

