First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.03 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

