ENN Energy Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,800 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the August 31st total of 473,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 616.8 days.

OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $10.46 on Thursday. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

