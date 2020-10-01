ENN Energy Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,800 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the August 31st total of 473,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 616.8 days.
OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $10.46 on Thursday. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.
ENN Energy Company Profile
