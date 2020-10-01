ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 282.0 days.

Shares of YLWDF stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $9.21.

YLWDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ARC Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

