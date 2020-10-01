Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) and Sintx Technologies (OTCMKTS:SINT) Financial Review

Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Oncologix Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oncologix Tech and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncologix Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Sintx Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 75.78%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Oncologix Tech.

Volatility and Risk

Oncologix Tech has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oncologix Tech and Sintx Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sintx Technologies $690,000.00 68.30 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

Oncologix Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sintx Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Oncologix Tech and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A Sintx Technologies -633.61% -50.89% -35.49%

Summary

Oncologix Tech beats Sintx Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncologix Tech

Oncologix Tech, Inc., a diversified medical holding company, provides health care services in the United States. It offers personal home care services, including daily living assistance, companionship, and homemaker services, as well as Alzheimer's care, home care resource planning, and medical care coordination services. The company also manufactures, markets, and distributes medical technologies and products for skilled nursing facilities, acute and critical care facilities, assisted living facilities, hospitals and medical institutions, federal agencies, home medical care industry, respiratory and therapy- physical/occupational therapy centers. In addition, it distributes and sells home medical equipment for sleep and respiratory therapies; supplies and services durable medical equipment to treat obstructive Sleep Apnea; C-PAP and BiPAP oxygen equipment, a large selection of mask interfaces; and offers personalized treatment plans, as well as monitoring and support services. The company was formerly known as BestNet Communications Corp. and changed its name to Oncologix Tech, Inc. in January 2007. Oncologix Tech, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

