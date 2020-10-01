Anthony (Tony) Ganter Sells 200,000 Shares of Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) Stock

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) insider Anthony (Tony) Ganter sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.71), for a total value of A$197,400.00 ($141,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.91.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Healthia’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Healthia Limited provides health services in Australia. The company operates 72 podiatry clinics under the My FootDr brand; 23 physiotherapy clinics under the Allsports Physiotherapy brand; and 7 hand therapy clinics under the Extend Rehabilitation brand, as well as manufactures and sells 3D printed orthotic devices for podiatry clinics.

