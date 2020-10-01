Anthony (Tony) Ganter Sells 200,000 Shares of Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) Stock

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) insider Anthony (Tony) Ganter sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.71), for a total value of A$197,400.00 ($141,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.91.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Healthia’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About Healthia

Healthia Limited provides health services in Australia. The company operates 72 podiatry clinics under the My FootDr brand; 23 physiotherapy clinics under the Allsports Physiotherapy brand; and 7 hand therapy clinics under the Extend Rehabilitation brand, as well as manufactures and sells 3D printed orthotic devices for podiatry clinics.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oncologix Tech and Sintx Technologies Financial Review
Oncologix Tech and Sintx Technologies Financial Review
Reviewing Cloud Peak Energy & Contura Energy
Reviewing Cloud Peak Energy & Contura Energy
Anthony Ganter Sells 200,000 Shares of Healthia Limited Stock
Anthony Ganter Sells 200,000 Shares of Healthia Limited Stock
Michael Bohm Purchases 200,000 Shares of Mincor Resources NL Stock
Michael Bohm Purchases 200,000 Shares of Mincor Resources NL Stock
BancFirst Co. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share
BancFirst Co. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share
William H. Frist Sells 740 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc Stock
William H. Frist Sells 740 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report