Michael Bohm Purchases 200,000 Shares of Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) Stock

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) insider Michael Bohm acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$179,200.00 ($128,000.00).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 13.86 and a current ratio of 14.28.

Mincor Resources Company Profile

Mincor Resources NL engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Durkin North, Miitel/Burnett, and Cassini nickel projects, as well as the Widgiemooltha gold project located in Kambalda, Western Australia.

