Michael Bohm Purchases 200,000 Shares of Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) Stock

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) insider Michael Bohm acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$179,200.00 ($128,000.00).
The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 13.86 and a current ratio of 14.28.
Mincor Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders
Receive News & Ratings for Mincor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.