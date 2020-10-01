BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.93. BancFirst posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.05 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. BancFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of BANF opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.26. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 250.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth $69,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 35.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

