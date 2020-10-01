William H. Frist Sells 740 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total transaction of $154,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $219.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.21 and its 200 day moving average is $188.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -171.28 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

