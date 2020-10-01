-$0.28 EPS Expected for CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.25). CSI Compressco reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 28.9% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 733,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 164,415 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCLP opened at $0.89 on Thursday. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.21.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

