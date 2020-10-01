$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. PACCAR posted earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

PCAR stock opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after purchasing an additional 592,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $6,494,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 168.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

