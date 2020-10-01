WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) will announce earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WP Carey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. WP Carey posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WP Carey.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

WPC opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. WP Carey has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in WP Carey by 45.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,429,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Earnings History and Estimates for WP Carey (NYSE:WPC)

