Antoine Papiernik Sells 17,347 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 17,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $1,268,586.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,524.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Antoine Papiernik sold 12,653 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $926,073.07.

On Monday, September 14th, Antoine Papiernik sold 78,528 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $5,338,333.44.

On Thursday, August 27th, Antoine Papiernik sold 160,440 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $9,695,389.20.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Antoine Papiernik sold 60,657 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $3,642,452.85.

On Thursday, August 20th, Antoine Papiernik sold 33,822 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,029,658.22.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $71,526.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Antoine Papiernik sold 109,406 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $5,547,978.26.

On Monday, August 3rd, Antoine Papiernik sold 85,549 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $4,278,305.49.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $76.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

