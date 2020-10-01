Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Shares Up 48.1%

Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR)’s stock price shot up 48.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.20. 112,887 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 71,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The stock has a market cap of $18.20 million and a PE ratio of -61.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54.

Melkior Resources Company Profile (CVE:MKR)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and volcanic mafic sulfide. Its flagship property is the Carscallen gold project with 295 claims covering 47.12 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

