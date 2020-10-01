Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt (TSE:TZS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.65

Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt Corp (TSE:TZS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 27100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.

The company has a market cap of $19.83 million and a PE ratio of -12.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.11.

Get Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt alerts:

Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt (TSE:TZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.33 million for the quarter.

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.