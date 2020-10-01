Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) (CVE:RTH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.10

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) (CVE:RTH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 56500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $14.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08.

Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) Company Profile (CVE:RTH)

Rathdowney Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Olza zinc-lead-silver project located in the Upper Silesian Mining district of Poland. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Antoine Papiernik Sells 17,347 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc Stock
Antoine Papiernik Sells 17,347 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc Stock
Focus Graphite Shares Down 20%
Focus Graphite Shares Down 20%
Melkior Resources Shares Up 48.1%
Melkior Resources Shares Up 48.1%
Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.65
Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.65
Rathdowney Resources Ltd Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.10
Rathdowney Resources Ltd Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.10
Pan Global Resources Hits New 12-Month High at $0.66
Pan Global Resources Hits New 12-Month High at $0.66


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report