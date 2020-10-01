Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.66

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc (CVE:PGZ) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 282035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 million and a PE ratio of -34.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Aguilas project, a copper and lead-silver property comprising 2 granted mineral exploration licenses covering an area of 9,946 hectares and an additional 7 mineral exploration license applications covering an area of 6,420 hectares located in Spain; and the Escacena copper-zinc-gold project consisting of approximately 2,061 hectares situated in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Spain.

