H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.52

H2O Innovation Inc (CVE:HEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 278591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

