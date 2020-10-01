Short Interest in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rises By 53.0%

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the August 31st total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

ASLN stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.95.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

