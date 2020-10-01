Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

