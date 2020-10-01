Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

MAS has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.24.

NYSE MAS opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. Masco has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Masco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 272,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Masco by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Masco by 114.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 137,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth about $2,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

