Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. China International Capital raised Autohome to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $91.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie downgraded Autohome from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a sell rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.49.

Autohome stock opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $97.91.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.32 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. Autohome’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 1,002.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 901,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,093,000 after purchasing an additional 820,091 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 14.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,152,000 after acquiring an additional 683,313 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $868,901,000 after acquiring an additional 427,798 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Autohome by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,423,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,500,000 after acquiring an additional 331,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Autohome by 81.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,267,000 after acquiring an additional 267,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

