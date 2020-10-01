Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 149.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $576,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 525.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 171,484 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

