Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $494.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TMO. Argus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $450.93.

NYSE TMO opened at $441.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $444.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

