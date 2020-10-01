American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Update

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 145,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of American Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -1.13. American Resources has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation is a supplier of high-quality raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.







American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure market while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks.

