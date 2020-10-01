PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $6.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PBF. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.16.

Shares of PBF opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $683.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.58. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $1,089,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 428,500 shares of company stock worth $3,061,640 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in PBF Energy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 462,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 109,946 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,222,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 996,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 420,427 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 288,142 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

