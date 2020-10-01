Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Short Interest Down 27.1% in September

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 900,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUTO shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.15 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of Autoweb stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Autoweb has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 50.53% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoweb will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

