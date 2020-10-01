Brokerages Expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to Post $0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect that Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Tronox reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.14 million. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 93,027 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Tronox by 96,846.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 2,562,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tronox by 495.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,355,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 1,960,523 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,797,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after buying an additional 229,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,556,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45. Tronox has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

