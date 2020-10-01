Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Upgraded by Longbow Research to “Buy”

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $114.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PII. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Polaris Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Shares of PII stock opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.75.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,302,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,019,000 after acquiring an additional 95,037 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after acquiring an additional 97,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,003,000 after acquiring an additional 224,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 555,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 263,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

