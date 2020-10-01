Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STAY. Bank of America raised shares of Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BofA Securities raised shares of Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.82.

NYSE:STAY opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 27.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 284,924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 134.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

