BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.
Shares of BBL stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.
About BHP Group
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
