BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in BHP Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

