BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

BHP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in BHP Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $263,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $241,000.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

