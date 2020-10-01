Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 251.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 139.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

