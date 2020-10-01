Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MORF. ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. Morphic has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $838.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Morphic will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Morphic news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $69,703.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $111,344.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,596.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,295 shares of company stock worth $349,561. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Morphic by 8,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

