Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded Infineon Technologies to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

IFNNF stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

